Predicting the TAPPS Division I / District 3 race

1. Houston St. Pius X: Panthers QB Grant Gunnell passed for 4,936 yards, 61 TDs last year.

2. Houston St. Thomas: QB Payton Matocha is the Eagles’ marquee player.

3. Central Catholic: The Buttons’ defense returns nine starters.

4. Antonian: RB Carion Holmes is the son of former All-Pro RB Priest Holmes

5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran: Crusaders coming off 8-2 season.

Here is a breakdown of the two San Antonio-area teams in the district:

3. Central Catholic Buttons

Central Catholic cornerback Hilario Gomez, tackling a Dallas Parish Episcopal ball carrier in last year's playoff game, is among nine defensive starters back for the Buttons. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmostphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVID OLMOS

Coach: Mike Santiago, 6-5 in one season at Central Catholic

2017 records: 6-5 overall, 1-1 in TAPPS Division I / District 2 (second)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Dallas Parish Episcopal 20-17 in TAPPS Division I first round

Starters returning (O/D): 7/9

Players to watch: QB Nick Chavez, senior; RB Zach Davidsmeyer, senior; RB Gibby Garza, senior; DL Nick Garza, senior; DB Hilario Gomez, senior; OL Zach Holm, senior; DB Jay Juarez, senior; LB John Montelongo, senior.

Season opener: at San Antonio Christian, Aug. 31

TAPPS Division I / District 3 opener: vs. Houston St. Pius X, Oct.12, Benson ’66 Stadium

Outlook: TAPPS’ biennial realignment moved Central and Antonian into a new district with three Houston-area schools, so the Buttons and Apaches will see an uptick in the competition they face. Central made the playoffs and finished 6-5 in coach Mike Santiago’s first season, and the Buttons are expected to continue improving steadily. Backs Gibby Garza and Hilario Gomez (five interceptions) and linebacker John Montelongo are the marquee players on the defense. Montelongo had 80 tackles and five backs last season. Nick Chavez, who passed for 1,244 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, returns at quarterback. Running back Zach Davidsmeyer is also back. He rushed for 399 yards and eight TDs and had three TD receptions as a junior.

4. Antonian Apaches

Antonian running back Kyte McDonald, trying to elude a Central Catholic defender last year, rushed for 539 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVID OLMOS

Coach: Van Fuschak, 49-27 seven seasons at Antonian

2017 records: 4-6 overall, 0-2 in TAPPS Division I / District 2 (third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Houston St. Pius 56-12 in TAPPS Division I first round.

Starters returning (O/D): 4/4

Players to watch: DL Christian Alaniz, junior; OL Diego Aldrete, senior; WR Bryon Armstrong, sophomore; QB Caleb Garrett, senior; RB/DL Devin Grant, junior; OL Keegan Holm, senior; RB Corion Holmes, junior; LB Nick Lozano, senior; FB Locke Lynd, junior; RB Kyte McDonald, senior; DL Elijah Owens, senior; OL Andy Oliveira, senior; OL Trey Sitterle, senior; S Matt Spangler, senior; WR/CB Jeff Toscano, senior; QB/WR Khalil Warfield, junior;

Season opener: at Seguin, Aug. 31

TAPPS Division I / District 3 opener: at Houston St. Pius, Oct. 19

Outlook: The Apaches have has gone 49-27 in seven seasons under coach Van Fuschak, who led them to a district title in 2014. Antonian finished 4-6 last year for the second time in the past three seasons, but the return of some key players gives Fuschak good reason to feel optimistic. Running back Kyte McDonald, who rushed for 539 yards and six touchdowns last year, and fullback Locke Lynd are among the offensive holdovers. Tackle Keegan Holm (6-6, 282) anchors the offensive line. Corion Holmes, who plays cornerback and linebacker, also will get some carries at running back. He is the son of former NFL All-Pro running back Priest Holmes. Khalil Warfield will play quarterback and Devin Grant, who starts at defensive end, also will line up at fullback. Safety Matt Spangler and cornerback Jeff Toscano are two other returning defensive starters.

