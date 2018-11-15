CIBOLO — Back in 2001, a young David Saenz was interviewing for his first coaching position out of college. Toward the end of the interview, the coach at a Judson ISD school asked David if he could whistle. He said no, but that he would get by Academy Sports to purchase one.

The interviewer asked if he knew how to whistle the old-fashioned way. So Coach Saenz proceeded to teach himself to whistle in the weeks that followed during his drive to and from work. And one day it finally happened! Coach Saenz taught himself to whistle at 22 years old.

Today his players at Steele High School know him by that signature whistle.

© 2018 KENS