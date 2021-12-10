Antonian Apaches rally behind coach during difficult time | Spirit Squad

After Brandi Morkovsky's daughter was diagnosed with leukemia, the team supported her family while preparing for nationals.

SAN ANTONIO — This past competition season, Antonian was competing for something bigger then themselves.

"We truly did it for Amy," said Alexa Tijerina, Antonian sophomore captain-in-training.

"We went to the doctor for my son's normal checkup and left with a leukemia diagnosis for my 2-year-old daughter," said Brandi Morkovsky, Antonian head coach.

The team now has to train on their own for nationals.

"Not having her there to encourage us and make us the team that we were suppose to be was very scary, because we didn't know what we were getting into this year," said Alison Wagner, Antonian sophomore cheerleader.

Now, not only was this team getting ready for nationals; they were rallying behind their head coach and her family.

"The support we received from my team, and them rallying behind us, there aren't even words," Morkovsky said. "It was just so remarkable to see them."

The team is unable to visit Amy's room, but they made sure she knew they were there to support her.

"It was a really happy moment, we all just came together to try and make the best out of the situation," said Tijerina.

The team bringing home that national banner in honor of Amy.

"Bringing home that win felt so great, it felt like the best thing in the world because it felt like all of our hard work paid off, and everything that we worked for this year didn't go to waste," said Wagner.