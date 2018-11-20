SAN ANTONIO — Just one season after winning its first district title since 1992, the Southside Cardinals are now making history.

The team beat Mercedes in dominating fashion, 56-7, to capture its first playoff victory. That's roughly 60 years without a postseason win.

"It means a lot. We're the first team to ever win a playoff game and nine games (in a season) in Southside history," Cardinals defensive end Mark Cervantes said. "We just wanted to make history and keep it going."

Southside head coach Ricky Lock said, "We're excited. Our community is excited about it--our school and players, too. It's a good time for Southside right now."

The Cardinals offense has been dominant these past four games, totaling 235 points. The squad is also riding a five-game winning streak. The team isn't the most imposing bunch when you look at them on the field, but they've learned to use size to their advantage.

"I think every team comes out and underestimates us," senior running back Perfecto Doria said. "We just come out stronger, have more heart and, at the end of the game, we put up the most points."

Lock added, "We're not the biggest team in the world, but we talk about playing to our strengths, quickness and speed. So far it has worked out."

The rising Southside program will now face an established entity in Kerrville Tivy. Kickoff from Alamo Stadium is Saturday at 6 p.m.

Southside Stadium prominantly displays its school colors everywhere, including a slew of flags.

