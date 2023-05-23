Smithson Valley wins silver at 5A UIL golf state tournament

The Rangers finished with a 2 day total of 601 and six shots behind the gold medal winners. All of the team members are underclassmen and will return next year.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Smithson Valley golf team won the silver medal at the 5A UIL state tournament in Georgetown.

The Rangers finished with a two-day total of 601 and six shots behind the gold medal winners from Lake Creek (595.) All of the team members are underclassmen and will return next season.

