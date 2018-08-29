SAN ANTONIO — So, we were driving around San Antonio talking high schools and football, and it occurred to us: something isn’t quite right.

For example, why is Judson High School not on Judson Road? “Actually, that is a very good question,” Judson football head coach Sean McAuliffe said, smiling.

Reagan High School is on Ronald Reagan Road, but that’s about the end of where things make sense. Madison High School is on O’Connor Road.

“I go by O’Connor Road every day and I’m thinking, ‘no, that’s not O’Connor Road, that’s actually Madison Road,’” O’Connor coach David Malesky said.

There’s no Churchill on Churchill, forget about Marshall on Marshall, you’re not gonna find Wagner on Wagner, Warren is nowhere near Warren, and, of course, there’s no Clark on Clark. In fact, Brandeis Street runs into Clark High School.

Are you confused? We are, too.

© 2018 KENS