O'Connor volleyball team looks to cap off undefeated season with a title

At 19-0 on the season, they're continuing to focus on doing the little things well as the playoffs start on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — The math adds up for the O’Connor volleyball ladies this season.

10-0 at home + 9-0 on the road = a 19-0 record and a district championship.

"We preach practicing how we play. Our coach is always pushing us to the very best. We’re intense all the time. Do the little things extraordinarily well," said seniors Lexi Davila and Terez Chavez.

Watching practicing last week was really remarkable understanding how well the chemistry plays within the team. The tallest player on their roster is only six foot even. That’s somewhat rare for a team as dominant as the Panthers have been.

"I think that shocks everybody. We’re a family, and I know everyone can say that, but we generally are, on and off the court," Chavez added.

"We’re not the biggest kids, but we still know how to put the ball away, and take care of it," Head Coach Yami Garcia agreed with her senior setter.

"It’s not about the height, it is about their work ethic, and I always tell him don’t let someone outwork you in another gym."

So how good is this team beyond their undefeated record? Well how about the fact that they’ve swept ever game this season, so far, three games to none?

"It is a little bit shocking, but this team is really good," said senior Libero Bryshanna Brown. "The past teams have been incredible as well, but this one is really special!"