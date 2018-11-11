SAN ANTONIO — There is a reason why we always play the game.

The Clark volleyball team squared off with O'Connor Saturday with a spot at state on the line. The Cougars were a perfect 32-0 in district play with their last loss coming on August 25.

The Panthers faced Clark four times throughout the regular season and lost all four times, and didn't even pick up a set in those matchups.

Then came Saturday, when the Panthers pulled off the upset.

Not only did O'Connor start the match with a win, but then the Panthers had to win two straight sets to knock off the 47-win Cougars.

They pulled it off.

In the fifth and final set, O'Connor won four straight points and earned its second straight trip to state in exciting fashion.

The Panthers will now play Plano West in the state semifinal game on Friday, Nov.16.

