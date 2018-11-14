O'Connor's emotional upset win against Clark can still be felt a few days later in the Panthers gym.

"Getting a shot to really redeem ourselves [after going 0-4 against the Cougars this season] on the biggest stage possible was awesome," senior Peyton Hummel said.

The win against Clark put O'Connor right back to where it was last year--two wins away from a state championship.

"We were here last year and the feeling of losing that first game really hurt. So, we're back and we want to get further than we did last year," Hummel said.

The Panthers lost a lot of talent from that 2017 team. The squad's original goal was just to make it back to the playoffs, but the unit is peaking at the right time.

The O'Connor volleyball team prepares for the upcoming state tournament in Garland, Texas.

"We knew from the very beginning it was going to be a rebuilding year," head coach Yamilet Garcia said. "Every day I preach to the kids, 'You walk off the court getting better,' and they did.

Hummel said, "It's a really rewarding feeling, just knowing all of our work has paid off to this point. We're really blessed to be here."

O'Connor High School has been around for 20 years, and the program is ready to break through with some hardware in 2018.

"We're going to go out there, not take it for granted, and go for it all," Garcia said.

O'Connor plays Lewisville Flower Mound on Friday at 7 p.m. in Garland. If the Panthers can win that game, the championship will be played the following day at 5 p.m.

