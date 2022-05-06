STATE CHAMPS: O'Connor softball takes UIL Class 6A State title after advancing to state tourney for sixth time

They competed in the UIL Class 6A State Championship game, taking on Lake Ridge.

SAN ANTONIO — History was on the line in Austin on Saturday night. But the Sandra Day O'Connor High School softball team is now state champions!

But, the game was delayed after the power went out, and the sprinklers went off! However, an hour later, the action continued at McCombs field.

The Lake Ridge Eagles came out literally flying, getting three on the board in the first inning. But, the Panthers came back, making it 3-1, then eventually 3-2.

Next thing you know, O'Connor is up 4-3. But, then they're tied.

Jada Munoz hit a home run to tie the game 6-6, and later in the inning, O’Connor loaded the bases, and the winning run was walked home.

This is the first softball state championship in O’Connor history! Watch the highlights here: