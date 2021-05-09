Mother of local athletes fights through adversity to get her kids to college

Sherenda Lee has battled with poverty and financial struggles while raising her 3 boys as a single mother

MIDLAND, Texas — As we all know our mothers can be categorized as super heroes in our books. No one is your number one fan like your mother, and of course no one will fight for you like your mother. To me most importantly, no one will pray for you like a God fearing mother.

All of these characteristics can be found in Sherenda lee. A single mother who sacrificed everything for her children. Whether it's been homelessness, financial struggles, or just simply lack of confidence, Sherenda has overcome every single barrier laid before her.

Now she can see the fruit of her sacrifices. Her oldest son is working while her second child Jaythan Jones will be graduating from Midland Christian with a basketball scholarship.

Ms. Lee has one more boy under her roof now, Jemere Jones. He's currently attending Permian High School as a baseball athlete.