A St. Louis-area mother has filed a lawsuit in federal court after her son didn’t qualify for his high school’s varsity soccer team, as first reported by the Riverfront Times.

The mother is alleging that the school discriminating her son, a junior, on the basis of sex and is violating Title IX by not letting him play on the JV team after not making varsity. The lawsuit alleges that this is a Title IX violation because the policy does not apply to younger boys or girls who participate in athletics.

Based on communications between the parents and coach, the boy, who is not named in the lawsuit, would’ve likely made the JV squad if the school didn’t have a policy against juniors and seniors playing JV.

The mother alleges that she had no choice but to file the suit after the school supported the coach's decision and would not budge on changing the policy by allowing all students to play junior varsity athletics.

