x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 14-16, 2023

Here are the scores, photos and video highlights from Week 3 of the regular season across South Texas.
Credit: David Olmos/Special to KENS 5
The Canyon Cougars were leading 31-14 in the third quarter.

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as regular season gets underway.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.

Thursday, September 14

Boerne Champion Chargers, Canyon Cougars

Hutto Hippos, Judson Rockets

PHOTOS: Canyon Cougars took on the Boerne-Champion Chargers

1 / 31
David Olmos/Special to KENS 5
The Canyon Cougars were leading 31-14 in the third quarter.

PHOTOS: Hutto Hippos faced off against the Judson Rockets

1 / 42
Antonio Morano/Special to KENS 5
Judson Rockets leading 26-11 in the fourth quarter.

More Videos

In Other News

Jackson Regan of New Braunfels Canyon wins KENS 5 High School Football Play of the Week

Before You Leave, Check This Out