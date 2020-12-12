KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | December 10-12, 2020

Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, December 10
Southwest 21, Brackenridge 7
Steele 50, Madison 3
New Braunfels Canyon 20, Pflugerville 17
Friday, December 11
Veterans Memorial 20, Cedar Park 72
Floresville 34, Mercedes 41
Jefferson 0, Southside 52
CC Winn 17, Lanier 11
Medina Valley 23, Sharyland Pioneer 42
Wagner 42, Johnson 56
Edcouch-Elsa 19, Boerne Champion 56
Smithson Valley 24, Reagan 20
Highlands 24, Southwest Legacy 34
Carthage 38, Wimberly 7
Del Rio 0, Brennan 48
Hendrickson 74, Seguin 70
Stevens 22, Laredo United 12
Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14
PSJA Southwest 0, Alamo Heights 34
Saturday, December 12
Roosevelt vs. Judson, 2:00 p.m.