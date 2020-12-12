x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | December 10-12, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, December 10

Southwest 21, Brackenridge 7

Steele 50, Madison 3

New Braunfels Canyon 20, Pflugerville 17

Friday, December 11

Veterans Memorial 20, Cedar Park 72

Floresville 34, Mercedes 41

Jefferson 0, Southside 52

CC Winn 17, Lanier 11

Medina Valley 23, Sharyland Pioneer 42

Wagner 42, Johnson 56

Edcouch-Elsa 19, Boerne Champion 56

Smithson Valley 24, Reagan 20

Highlands 24, Southwest Legacy 34

Carthage 38, Wimberly 7

Del Rio 0, Brennan 48

Hendrickson 74, Seguin 70

Stevens 22, Laredo United 12

Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14

PSJA Southwest 0, Alamo Heights 34

Saturday, December 12

Roosevelt vs. Judson, 2:00 p.m.

