High School

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 26-27, 2021

Here is a look at how the Brennan and Alamo Heights did in their Friday night games.

SAN ANTONIO — High school football is in the third round of playoffs --- the Alamo Heights Mules and the Brennan Bears are the local schools still in the running for the winning title.

Brennan remained undefeated by beating the Bowie Bulldogs 59-36. Alamo Heights also remained undefeated by beating the Marble Falls Mustangs 10-7.

Here's a recap of the scores.

Friday, Nov. 26

Brennan vs. Bowie: Brennan 59, Bowie 36.

Alamo Heights vs. Marble Falls: Alamo Heights 10, Marble Falls 7.

