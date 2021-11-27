KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 26-27, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — High school football is in the third round of playoffs --- the Alamo Heights Mules and the Brennan Bears are the local schools still in the running for the winning title.
Brennan remained undefeated by beating the Bowie Bulldogs 59-36. Alamo Heights also remained undefeated by beating the Marble Falls Mustangs 10-7.
Here's a recap of the scores.
Friday, Nov. 26
Brennan vs. Bowie: Brennan 59, Bowie 36.
Alamo Heights vs. Marble Falls: Alamo Heights 10, Marble Falls 7.
Photos
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Brennan Bears and Alamo Heights remain undefeated
1 / 73
Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!