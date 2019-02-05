SAN ANTONIO — A Johnson High School football player is rewarded for his positive impact on the gridiron and in the classroom. The gift is $20,000 to go to college. The scholarship was presented to a surprised teen Thursday morning during the school’s signing day event.

William ‘Trey’ Sands is an achiever in everything he does. His sportsmanship, community service, and great grades make him a powerhouse student.

"I didn't know what was going on but I was really happy and like really surprised that I got it," said Sands.



An exciting signing day for Johnson High School seniors became extra special for one stand-out football player. The school presented Sands with the John Albright Heart of a Jaguar scholarship worth $1,500.

“College is going to be a lot less now," said Sands.



The giant check for $20,000 was from Foot Locker.



"[A] two-sports athlete, he had a 4.1 GPA, very firmly committed to his community, the process was he stood out," said Alex Mendoza from Foot Locker.

Sands is among twenty students nationwide to receive the Foot Locker Scholar Athlete Scholarships. Along with football, he also ran track and was a real leader on campus. His strong work ethic and big heart have made an impact throughout the school.

A scholarship bio reveals Sands’ athletic achievements include winning the 2017 Football District Championship. Academically, William excels with a 4.1 GPA, is a Summa Cum Laude graduate and a National Wendy's High School Heisman School winner and a College Board AP Scholar. A social entrepreneur at heart, William founded the Work Equals Success Foundation to teach young children safety protocols and procedures in football, reaching approximately 300 student-athletes in two years.



"I'd just like to thank my family for pushing me towards my goals," said Sands.



With graduation on the horizon, his new goal is to hone his football skills as he joins the Vanderbilt University team. He plans to pursue a degree in electrical/biomedical engineering.



"I'm kind of anxious for college but I'm also ready to see what college has in store for me," said Sands.

This summer, Sands will intern at a local engineering firm. He moves to Nashville in August.