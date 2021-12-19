x
Westlake secures third straight state championship after topping Denton Guyer

It was also the Chaps 11th title game appearance in school history.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Westlake Chaparrals cemented their legacy as one of Texas' all-time great football teams, grabbing their third straight state championship after defeating Denton Guyer on Saturday. 

Westlake completed the three peat after defeating Denton Guyer, 40-21 

The Chaps also go out champions in head coach Todd Dodge's final season. He announced before the season began that this would be his last time leading the Westlake football program.

Austin Westlake head coach Todd Dodge conveys wisdom to his players breaking huddle from a first quarter timeout in their Class 6A Division ll football state championship game against Denton Guyer, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Steve Hamm/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The Westlake senior class was led throughout the season by 5-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik, who was also named a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year earlier this month. Defensive end Ethan Burke and offensive lineman Connor Robertson both signed to play football for the Texas Longhorns. Offensive tackle Bray Lynch signed with Indiana and kicker Charlie Barnett signed with Army West Point.

Westlake finished the season undefeated with a 16-0 record.

