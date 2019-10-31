SAN ANTONIO — On a collision course since the start of the season, Judson ISD rivals Veterans Memorial and Wagner finally square off for the District 13-5A Division I title Friday night.

A large crowd is expected to jam into Rutledge Stadium to watch defending district champ Wagner, No. 1 in the KENS5.com Sub-6A area rankings, play No. 5 Veterans Memorial for only the second time.

The game has been one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the high school football season in the San Antonio area this year.

Wagner is 8-1 overall and 7-0 in district and Vets Memorial is 7-1 and 6-0. Friday's game will be the last of the regular season for the Thunderbirds, who have an open date next week.

Wagner routed the Patriots 56-7 last year, Veterans Memorial's first varsity season, and went on to finish 13-2 after falling in the state semifinals.

Vets Memorial, runner-up to Wagner in last year's district race, reached the second round of the playoffs and went 8-4.

Wagner has shut out six of its seven league opponents since losing to 6A power Judson 52-14 in their annual Hammer Bowl on Sept. 6. The Thunderbirds have scored 391 points in district play and allowed only six.

Vets Memorial also has won seven straight since falling to Boerne Champion 54-41 on the same night Wagner lost to Judson. The Patriots have outscored their six district opponents 340-48 and pitched two shutouts.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

1. Judson (8-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels Canyon 44-13

The skinny: Rockets QB Mike Chandler had 374 yards of total offense, rushing for 214 yards and four touchdowns and passing for 160 yards and another score.

This week: vs.East Central, Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Brandeis (8-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Warren 31-14

The skinny: Broncos QB Jordan Battles ran for 224 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

This week: vs. Jay, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

3. Clemens (7-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated East Central 36-0

The skinny: Clemens remains tied with Judson atop District 26-6A standings.

This week: at New Braunfels, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Steele (6-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Smithson Valley 35-10

The skinny: Knights senior running back De'Quavion Thomas rushed for 172 yards and one TD on 21 carries and had a 17-yard TD reception.

This week: vs. New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

5. Roosevelt (7-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Johnson 35-34 (OT)

The skinny: Rough Riders sealed the victory by stopping the Jaguars' run on the two-point conversion attempt after scoring first in OT.

This week: vs. LEE, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

6. O’Connor (6-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Clark 49-0

The skinny: Panthers outgained the Cougars 459-50 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 7 Brennan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

7. Brennan (7-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Stevens 42-6

The skinny: Bears QB David Varela completed 16 of 21 passes for 202 yards and three TDs.

This week: vs. No. 6 O'Connor, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

8. Madison (6-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 38-27

The skinny: Madison QB Michael Garza completed 9 of 14 passes for 140 yards and one TD, and rushed for 81 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. South San, Saturday, 7 p.m., Comalander Stadium

9. Johnson (5-3)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Lost to Roosevelt 35-34 (OT)

The skinny: The Jaguars went for the win after the Rough Riders went up by seven in OT, but were stopped on two-point conversion attempt.

This week: vs. Churchill, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

10. Smithson Valley (4-4)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Lost to Steele 35-10

The skinny: Smithson Valley running back Greg Eggleston rushed for 152 yards and one TD on 19 carries.

This week: at San Marcos, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Dropped out of rankings: None

SUB-6A AREA RANKINGS

Kerrville Tivy senior quarterback Trapper Pannell racked up 430 yards of total offense, passed for five touchdowns and ran for another score in the Antlers' 56-14 rout of Alamo Heights last Friday.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

1. Wagner (8-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Burbank 62-0

The skinny: Thunderbirds outgained the Bulldogs 402-92 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 5 Veterans Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (7-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Alamo Heights 56-14

The skinny: Tivy QB Trapper Pannell racked up 430 yards of total offense, threw for five TDs and ran for another score.

This week: vs. Lockhart, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium, Kerrville

3. Boerne Champion (7-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Uvalde 30-0

The skinny: Chargers QB Luke Boyers passed for two TDs and ran for a third.

This week: vs. Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium

4. Harlan (8-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Southwest Legacy 36-29

The skinny: Hawks running back Aubrey McDade rushed for 225 yards and one TD on 22 carries.

This week: at Southwest, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Veterans Memorial (7-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Open date

The skinny: Patriots have had an extra seek to prepare for the showdown with Wagner.

This week: vs. No. 1 Wagner, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

6. Navarro (8-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Wimberley 42-14

The skinny: Panthers running back Moise Sims rushed for 141 yards and two TDs on only nine carries.

This week: vs. Cuero, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lee Field, Geronimo

7. Southside (6-2)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Alice 28-18

The skinny: Cardinals have won two in a row, improving to 3-2 in district.

This week: vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southside

8. Bandera (7-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Llano 28-21

The skinny: Bulldogs bounced back after 56-28 loss to Wimberley the previous week.

This week: at Austin Eastside Memorial, Thursday, 7 p.m., Nelson Field

9. Antonian (5-3)

District: TAPPS District 3 / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Tomball Concordia Lutheran 52-19

The skinny: Apaches QB Khalil Warfield rushed for 188 yards and two TDs on 19 carries and passed for 34 yards and another score.

This week: vs. Houston St. Pius, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Apache Stadium

10. Boerne (5-2)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Lost to Beeville Jones 33-17

The skinny: The Trojans outgained the Greyhounds 429-236 in total offensive yardage.

This week: at La Vernia, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Dropped out of rankings: No. 8 Canyon Lake (6-2)

Entered rankings: No. 9 Antonian (5-3)

