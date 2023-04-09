Vinnie's top five high school football teams in San Antonio, Week Two

From the Steele Knights to the Reagan Rattlers, Vinnie Vinzetta likes what he's seeing from some of the area's top programs.

SAN ANTONIO — Week two of the high school football season in the books! Let's roll through my KENS 5 Top Five!

5: The Steele Knights

A slight setback falling at Lake Travis 20-10 last week, but still (1-1) off their 52-0 shutout of the Brennan Bears. They'll host a really solid offensive team in the Hutto Hippos this week at Lehnhoff Stadium.

4: The Madison Mavericks

They're out (2-0) with wins over Clemens and San Marcos. 49-28 the final last week over the Rattlers. They'll try to perfect this week against the also (2-0) Churchill Chargers.

3: The Harlan Hawks

They've scored 82 points in their first two games with wins over East Central and Laredo Alexander. They've got a massive district opener Thursday night hosting their top rival in the (1-1) Brennan Bears on Thursday night.

2: The Johnson Jaguars

QB Ty Hawkins look in control. The Jags big winners over O'Connor last week 47-21 rolling into their early season bye week. They get back to work in two weeks against Churchill.

1: The Reagan Rattlers

Back to back road wins at Smithson Valley and Round Rock to start their season! They'll look for (3-0) this week against the Clark Cougars.

Those are my Top Five! Not everybody will agree, but that's half the fun! So comment away and tell us who you like, and remember to follow our high school coverage at kens5.com/sports.

