Texas' 10 most expensive high school football stadiums

Four of the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas are in the DFW metroplex.

TEXAS, USA — The high school football scene in Texas is a sight to behold every fall.

The stadiums are eye-grabbing in their own right. It seems commonplace nowadays for the opening of a new stadium to go viral on social media. That's what happened with Melissa High School this month, as their new $35 million stadium has captured the eyes of the Internet.

The visuals are nice, indeed, but what if I told you the $35 million price tag doesn't even crack Texas' top 10?

Five of the top 10 come from Houston area school districts, four of them are in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and one is in the Beaumont area. Here are the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle:

1. Cy-Fair FCU Stadium at Berry Center (Cy-Fair ISD)

Cost: $80 million (includes construction of 9,500-seat arena and 456-seat theater)

$80 million (includes construction of 9,500-seat arena and 456-seat theater) Opened: 2006

2006 Capacity: 11,000

2. Legacy Stadium (Katy ISD)

Cost: $70.3 million

$70.3 million Opened: 2017

2017 Capacity: 12,000

3. McKinney Stadium (McKinney ISD)

Cost: $70 million

$70 million Opened: 2018

2018 Capacity: 12,000

4. Eagle Stadium (Allen ISD)

Cost: $60 million

$60 million Opened: 2012

2012 Capacity: 18,000

5. Woodforest Bank Stadium (Conroe ISD)

Cost: $49 million

$49 million Opened: 2008

2008 Capacity: 10,000

6. Children’s Health Stadium (Prosper ISD)

Cost: $48 million (includes the cost of a new natatorium)

$48 million (includes the cost of a new natatorium) Opened: 2019

2019 Capacity: 12,000

7. Memorial Stadium (Beaumont ISD)

Cost: $47.3 million (includes a natatorium)

$47.3 million (includes a natatorium) Opened: 2010

2010 Capacity: 10,600

8. District Stadium (Tomball ISD)

Cost: $42.6 million

$42.6 million Opened: 2021

2021 Capacity: 10,000

9. Freedom Field (Alvin ISD)

Cost: $41.4 million

$41.4 million Opened: 2018

2018 Capacity: 10,280

10. Challenger-Columbia Stadium (Clear Creek ISD)

Cost: $39 million

$39 million Opened: 2016

2016 Capacity: 10,000

As for Melissa High School's new $35 million stadium? It ranks No. 12 in the Lone Star State, not even cracking the Top 10!