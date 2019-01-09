SAN ANTONIO — After a long summer of waiting for high school football season in Texas, Week 1 did not disappoint. While the Saturday night lights aren't usually the centerpiece of the prep gridiron calendar, some of San Antonio's top teams took the field on the last night of the first week.

In a battle of perennial local powers, Steele handed O'Connor a rare loss, 43-31. You can see the photos from that game below.

One of O'Connor's rivals in District 28-6A is the Jay Mustangs. They welcomed in LBJ from Laredo, then sent the visitors home with a 42-0 loss.

We also sent a photographer to Alamo Stadium, where the Jefferson Mustangs were the home team for a non-district game against the Harlandale Indians. It was the Indians who came out on top, 21-10.

In other action involving another San Antonio powerhouse, the Judson Rockets took their talents to the Houston area and left with a 44-28 win over the Clear Springs Chargers.

Meanwhile, back in San Antonio, there were plenty of former local high school stars on the field when UTSA took on UIW in the first-ever Hometown Showdown.

