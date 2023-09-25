KENS 5 Top 5: A familiar face atop this week's rankings of the best San Antonio-area high school football teams

Here are Vinnie Vinzetta's picks for the best San Antonio-area teams five weeks into the Texas high school football season.

SAN ANTONIO — Week 5 of Texas High School football in the books, and we won't soon forget the epic overtime showdown between the Madison Mavericks and Brandeis Broncos.

Was Madison's victory enough to push them into Vinnie Vinzetta's top five area teams this week? How about Clark's decisive shutout of LEE, or McCollum grinding out a win over Lanier? Read on to find out.

No. 5: John Jay Mustangs

Ranked third in Week 4

Stevens made Jay work for their 21-14 win last week, but undefeated the Mustangs remain. They'll aim for 6-0 against fellow undefeated squad Sotomayor (4-0) on Thursday night.

No. 4: Steele Knights

Ranked fifth in Week 4

The 4-1 Knights showed the California kids how we do it in Texas on Friday night, roughing up Birmingham High School 49-7. Steele opens district play at New Braunfels in two weeks.

No. 3: Harlan Hawks

Ranked third in Week 4

The still-undefeated Harlan Hawks took care of business against Warren on Saturday, 45-7. They face the Stevens Falcons this weekend, hunting for a 6-0 start.

No. 2: Johnson Jaguars

Ranked second in Week 4

Johnson dominated a showdown of undefeated teams against Roosevelt over the weekend, winning 56-20. They get the Brandeis Broncos on Saturday.

No. 1: Reagan Rattlers

Ranked first in Week 4

Once again, it's Reagan at the top spot after a 63-0 drubbing of the Marshall Rams on Saturday. Could they put on a competitive showing against the Denver Broncos? It isn't out of the question for the 4-0 Rattlers, who are averaging 437 offensive yards per game this season. Reagan gets back to work this week against LEE High.

