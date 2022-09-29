KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022

Here's what's on tap for South Texas high school football for Week 6.

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Sept. 29 scores:

Southwest 54, Nixon 21

Sotomayor 17, Jay 40

O'Connor 6, Brennan 41

