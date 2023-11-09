KENS 5 Top 5: Rattlers retain top spot in Vinnie Vinzetta's rankings after Week 3

Week Three Texas High School Football in the books!!!

SAN ANTONIO — It's starting to feel just a bit more like fall, which means we're a couple weeks into the Texas high school football season. Here are my KENS 5 Top 5 power rankings after three weeks of gridiron action in South Texas.

No. 5: Warren Warriors

Unranked in Week 2



3-0 are the Warriors, and flying high after a huge 73-20 victory over Holmes last week. The running game was particularly impressive.

Warren gets fellow undefeated team John Jay this week.

No. 4: Steele Knights

No. 5 in Week 2

The Knights needed to bounce back after a loss at Lake Travis, and did they ever. 57-27 the final against Hutto, and it wasn’t ever as "close" as the score indicates. The Knights deployed backups for reps late in the game, which allows the Hippos to reach the endzone a few times. Steels welcomes out-of-district Midland Legacy on Friday night.

No. 3: Johnson Jaguars

No. 2 in Week 2

The Jaguars were on the bye last week, but highly impressive in their first two wins over Judson and O’Connor. They get Churchill this weekend.

No. 2: Harlan Hawks

No. 3 in Week 2

The Hawks passed their big test to open district play by beating the Brennan Bears for the first time in their young program history. And they did it in rally fashion, winning 36-28. The Hawks are now 3-0.

No. 1: Reagan Rattlers

No. 1 in Week 2

The Rattlers are sitting pretty atop our KENS 5 Top 5 power rankings for the second straight week after opening district play with an easy 38-14 win over the Clark Cougars. Undefeated Reagan rests on bye this week before a date with Marshall in Week 5.

