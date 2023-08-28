KENS 5 Top 5: Which San Antonio-area football teams have made their mark after the first week?

One week into the regular season, Texas got an early indication of which high school teams are worth watching.

SAN ANTONIO — The first week of the Texas football season is in the books, bringing dominating performances, a few thrillers and a lot of offensive prowess to high school gridirons in the region.

Every week this year, KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta will be sharing his KENS 5 Top 5 Power Rankings of teams in the region. Make sure to check back every Monday to see which teams are rising, which are falling and which are becoming forces to be reckoned with as the season goes on.

No. 5: Pieper Warriors

It's season number two for the Warriors, and they got out to a rocking start, pummeling Leander Glenn for a 62-0 road victory. That's impressive. We're looking forward to seeing what they do for an encore.

No. 4: Brandeis Broncos

It was a great atmosphere at the Alamodome on Saturday night, where Brandeis managed a 45-35 victory over O'Connor. Both teams posted big offensive displays, but Brandeis was just a bit better in this latest edition of one of the best rivalries in the city.

No. 3: Veterans Memorial

The Patriots opened up the season Thursday night by taking care of business against Harlandale, 42-19—and that was without star running back James Peoples, who missed the game with injury. That, more than anything, might tell us just how strong the Vets Memorial offense can be this season. Stay tuned.

No. 2: Wagner Thunderbirds

We're staying in Judson ISD for the second straight spot, which goes to Wagner. How about their Saturday performance? Legendary program Liberty Hill came to Rutledge Stadium and didn't leave very happy after losing to the T-Birds, 49-17.

That final score got our attention. It's hard to make a better opening statement than that.

No. 1: Steele Knights

The top spot after the opening slate of matchups goes to the Knights, whose Friday game against the Brennan Bears at Lehnhoff Stadium was billed as the marquee 6A matchup of Week 1.

It didn't quite turn out that way. Not only did the Knights post 52 points on the scoreboard, but they gave up exactly 0 on the other side. The Bears will rally, we don't doubt that. But this week has Steele Knights Nation at the top.

Honorable mentions

Reagan was a 17-16 winner at Smithson Valley, while Johnson managed a field goal to win at Judson, 24-21. Meanwhile, Somerset's pass attack looked great against rival Southside inside the Alamodome, and Alamo Heights survived Seguin by a score of 51-48.

Those are my picks! What are yours? Share your comments now and check out our high school football coverage at kens5.com/sports.