KENS 5 Top 5: Undefeated powerhouses dominate this week's rankings

Here are Vinnie Vinzetta's picks for the best San Antonio-area teams four weeks into the Texas high school football season.

SAN ANTONIO — Week 4 of Texas high school football is in the books, a slate that saw several shutouts in regional matchups as well as a dramatic high-scoring affair between Weiss and New Braunfels, who combined for 102 points in their Friday-night slugfest.

Here is KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta's picks for the best of the South Texas gridiron crop as the temperatures fall and football season is graced with football weather this month.

No. 5: Steele Knights

Ranked fourth in Week 3

The Knights didn't take long in dispatching Midland Legacy, 62-31. Steele has posted 119 offensive points over the last two weeks and are 3-1 heading into a home matchup with Birmingham Community High from California's San Fernando Valley on Friday night.

No. 4: John Jay Mustangs

Unranked in Week 3

Look out! The John Jay Mustangs are undefeated at 4-0 after handling the Warren Warriors on Saturday at Gus Stadium, 30-14. The Mustangs play tough defense and very efficient offense, a reliable combination. They play Stevens on Friday night.

No. 3: Harlan Hawks

Ranked second in Week 3

The undefeated Harlan Hawks have collected impressive back-to-back wins over Brennan and O’Connor to open district play. They get Warren Saturday night at Farris Stadium.

No. 2: Johnson Jaguars

Ranked third in Week 3

The 3-0 Jaguars had no problem against Churchill on Saturday. This week, they get the fellow undefeated and upstart Roosevelt RoughRiders, who are also out of the gates perfect on the season.

No. 1: Reagan Rattlers

Ranked first in Week 3

A benefit of being on top of the KENS 5 Top 5 rankings heading into your bye week: You're likely going to remain there until your next snap. The Rattlers get the Marshall Rams on Saturday night.

Honorable Mentions include several undefeated teams around the greater San Antonio area: Roosevelt, Sotomayor, Alamo Heights, Burbank, Boerne Champion, Kerrville Tivy, La Vernia, Wimberley, Jourdanton, Hondo, Bandera and Lytle are all still perfect at 4-0.