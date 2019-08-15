SAN ANTONIO — Every school in the country has to deal with seniors leaving and new talent stepping up--that's no different at Reagan High School. Rattlers head coach Lyndon Hamilton has to answer some defensive questions, but the offense should be firing on all cylinders with veteran quarterback Travis Sthele under center.

"He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He's got some swag," Hamilton said. "When he steps on the field you know he's there. When he steps in the huddle he commands that everybody is locked in and keyed in on the task at hand."

Sthele is entering his third year at the helm and this will be his last ride in the sport. After the 2019-2020 school year, Sthele will head to Texas to suit up for the Longhorns baseball team.

"You know, playing football with my friends, there's really nothing better," Sthele said. "I've grown up with a lot of these guys here and this is the last year I get to do this."

With the Rattlers losing key pieces to graduation, some players feel like the program is getting slighted entering 2019.

"I think we're underrated to be honest. I think we're going to come out and surprise a lot of people this year, especially with our returners," defensive lineman Dewayne Murray said. "I'm confident in what we're going to do this year and we're going to make Reagan history."

The expectations aren't changing, that's for sure.

"We have two goals. We want to be there at the end of the year playing for a district championship. We also want to make a long playoff run," Hamilton said. "The ball is in our court."

The Rattlers take on Brennan week one at Farris Stadium.