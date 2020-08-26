PREVIEW: Smaller local high schools kick off football season this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — (The video on this story was originally published on July 21, 2020.)
Texas high school football is set to kick off in the San Antonio and South Texas area this weekend, but not on as many fields as usual.
The University Interscholastic League has delayed all 6A and 5A football games until late September, but schools in Class 4A and below are moving ahead as usual, albeit with modified schedules.
That's because some schools lost scheduled early season non-district games against 6A and 5A opponents and have scrambled to reschedule against each other instead.
When games get started this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, here are the anticipated opponents for area schools:
4A Division I, District 14
- Boerne
- August 28: Beeville Jones @ Boerne, 7:30 p.m.
- La Vernia
- August 28: Cuero @ La Vernia, 6 p.m.
- Pleasanton
- August 28: Hondo @ Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m.
- Somerset
- No game
- Uvalde
- August 28: Uvalde @ Carrizo Springs, 7:30 p.m.
4A Division 1, District 13
- Canyon Lake
- August 28: Canyon Lake @ Wimberley, 7:30 p.m.
- Fredericksburg
- August 27: Fredericksburg @ San Angelo Monahans, 7 p.m.
- Austin Johnson
- Burnet
- Lampasas
- Taylor
4A Division II, District 14
- Geronimo Navarro
- August 28: Navarro @ Port Lavaca Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.
- San Antonio Young Men's Leadership Academy
- August 27: Randolph @ SA Young Men's Leadership Academy, 7:30 p.m. (Thursday)
- Wimberley
- August 28: Canyon Lake @ Wimberley, 7:30 p.m.
- Austin Achieve
- Austin Eastside Memorial
- Manor New Tech
4A Division II, District 13
4A Division II, District 15
- Bandera
- August 28: Poteet @ Bandera, 7:30 p.m.
- Carrizo Springs
- August 28: Uvalde @ Carrizo Springs, 7:30 p.m.
- Crystal City
- No game
- Devine
- August 28: Refugio @ Devine, 7:30 p.m.
- Hondo
- August 28: Hondo @ Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m.
- Pearsall
3A Division I, District 14
- Jourdanton
- August 28: Natalia @ Jourdanton, 7:30 p.m.
- Lytle
- August 28: Lytle @ Poth, 7:30 p.m.
- Marion
- August 29: Marion @ Karnes City, 7 p.m.
- Poteet
- August 28: Poteet @ Bandera, 7:30 p.m.
- Universal City Randolph
- August 27: Randolph @ SA Young Men's Leadership Academy, 7:30 p.m. (Thursday)
- San Antonio Cole
- No game
- Cotulla
- August 28: La Pryor @ Cotulla, 7 p.m.
3A Division II District 15
- Dilley
- August 28: Sabinal @ Dilley, 7:30 p.m.
- George West
- August 28: George West @ Corpus Christi West Oso, 7:30 p.m.
- Karnes City
- August 29: Marion @ Karnes City, 7 p.m.
- Natalia
- August 28: Natalia @ Jourdanton, 7:30 p.m.
- Nixon-Smiley
- August 28: Bloomington @ Nixon-Smiley, 7:30 p.m.
- Poth
- August 28: Lytle @ Poth, 7:30 p.m.
- Stockdale
- August 28: Stockdale @ Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.