PREVIEW: Smaller local high schools kick off football season this weekend

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start for schools in 6A and 5A, but schools in 4A and below are sticking to the normal schedule.

SAN ANTONIO — (The video on this story was originally published on July 21, 2020.)

Texas high school football is set to kick off in the San Antonio and South Texas area this weekend, but not on as many fields as usual.

The University Interscholastic League has delayed all 6A and 5A football games until late September, but schools in Class 4A and below are moving ahead as usual, albeit with modified schedules.

That's because some schools lost scheduled early season non-district games against 6A and 5A opponents and have scrambled to reschedule against each other instead.

When games get started this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, here are the anticipated opponents for area schools:

4A Division I, District 14

Boerne August 28: Beeville Jones @ Boerne, 7:30 p.m.

La Vernia August 28: Cuero @ La Vernia, 6 p.m.

Pleasanton August 28: Hondo @ Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m.

Somerset No game

Uvalde August 28: Uvalde @ Carrizo Springs, 7:30 p.m.



4A Division 1, District 13

Canyon Lake August 28: Canyon Lake @ Wimberley, 7:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg August 27: Fredericksburg @ San Angelo Monahans, 7 p.m.

Austin Johnson

Burnet

Lampasas

Taylor

4A Division II, District 14

Geronimo Navarro August 28: Navarro @ Port Lavaca Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Young Men's Leadership Academy August 27: Randolph @ SA Young Men's Leadership Academy, 7:30 p.m. (Thursday)

Wimberley August 28: Canyon Lake @ Wimberley, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Achieve

Austin Eastside Memorial

Manor New Tech

4A Division II, District 13

Cuero August 28: Cuero @ La Vernia, 6 p.m.

Gonzales August 28: El Campo @ Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.

Giddings

La Grange

Navasota

Smithville

4A Division II, District 15

Bandera August 28: Poteet @ Bandera, 7:30 p.m.

Carrizo Springs August 28: Uvalde @ Carrizo Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Crystal City No game

Devine August 28: Refugio @ Devine, 7:30 p.m.

Hondo August 28: Hondo @ Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m.

Pearsall

3A Division I, District 14

3A Division II District 15

Dilley August 28: Sabinal @ Dilley, 7:30 p.m.

George West August 28: George West @ Corpus Christi West Oso, 7:30 p.m.

Karnes City August 29: Marion @ Karnes City, 7 p.m.

Natalia August 28: Natalia @ Jourdanton, 7:30 p.m.

Nixon-Smiley August 28: Bloomington @ Nixon-Smiley, 7:30 p.m.

Poth August 28: Lytle @ Poth, 7:30 p.m.

Stockdale August 28: Stockdale @ Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.

