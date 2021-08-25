Peanut Butter Bowl: 10 high school football games that benefit local food organizations

SAN ANTONIO — The Peanut Butter Bowl series is back with ten high school football games that benefit organizations fighting hunger in our community.
Fans are encouraged to donate money online or bring a jar of peanut butter to the rivalry games to help local families who struggle with food insecurity. The first series of games kicks off under Friday night lights on August 27, with four games across the San Antonio area.
In years past, the food drive organized by Very Bold Ministries has brought in tens of thousands of jars of peanut butter, helping food organizations like Snack Pak 4 Kids San Antonio, SOS Food Pantry New Braunfels, Daily Bread Ministries, Children's Hunger Fund, and more.
- Aug. 27: Boerne vs. Alamo Heights
- Aug. 27: San Marcos vs. New Braunfels
- Aug. 27: Taft vs. Seguin
- Aug. 27: Reagan vs. Brennan
- Sept. 3: Clark vs. Canyon
- Sept. 10: Copperas Cove vs. Bowie
- Sept. 24: Brandies vs. Johnson
- Oct. 1: Harlan vs. O'Connor
- Nov. 5: MacArthur vs. Madison
- Nov. 5: Judson vs. Wagner