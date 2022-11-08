Marshall Rams keen to show they're 'a lot tougher than people give us credit for'

The team has improved its win total each of the past three seasons. Now they'll be facing off against unfamiliar opponents.

SAN ANTONIO — Tim Williams and the Marshall Rams are playing the cards dealt to them by UIL realignment.

By school classification, Marshall is in Northside ISD. But the Rams will play a Northeast ISD schedule in 28-6A.

That means they'll be one of the younger teams in the district, returning five starters on offense and three on defense. And while the Rams are undersized against some of their new district opponents, Williams is counting on physicality to match up.

“We’re not going to pass the eye test in a lot of football games,” says Williams. “In the district we’re in, we’re probably going to be one of the smaller ones. But I think we’re a lot tougher than people give us credit for.”

“We’re working on getting physical, so when we come into this new district everybody will be able to feel us,” says running back Anthony Conway, who will be counted on to shoulder the load offensively for the Rams.

They’ll open the season with non-district home games against Macarthur and Laredo United before hitting district play.

Marshall has a winning DNA, having gone 8-3 last year. If they can translate that grit to a tougher district, they could surprise some pundits in San Antonio.

