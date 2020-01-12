Liberty Hill coach Jeff Walker dies after years-long cancer fight

"Regardless of the challenges, he may have had along the way, he never gave up. Walker had coached in every game while undergoing treatments. He rarely missed practices despite enduring painful side effects. He was a fighter with a passionate drive who set high expectations for those around him and continually raised the bar. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his dedication to his players, and his excellence as a coach. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met. Such an extraordinary person Jeff Walker was. This is truly a great loss to our district and to our community as a whole. His strong work ethic and commitment to Liberty Hill and the athletic department was an integral part of our success and growth. 'This place is better because you were here and these kids are much better because you coached, improved them, loved them, and built Champions!.' Superintendent Snell relayed to JW yesterday. He will be profoundly missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."