KENS 5 Top 5: Reagan Rattlers do what they need to do against Lee

Vinnie breaks down the top local football teams in his High School Football Top Five.

SAN ANTONIO — With Week 6 of Texas high school football in the books, here's Vinnie Vinzetta's KENS 5 Top 5 rankings of the best San Antonio-area teams.

No. 5: Steele Knights

Ranked fourth in Week 5

They were idle last week on the bye, but get back to work Thursday night on the road at New Braunfels (2-3).

No. 4: John Jay Mustangs

Ranked fifth in Week 5

The Mustangs remain undefeated, a highly impressive feat that includes including last week's 37-15 drubbing of Sotomayor. Jay plays its seventh straight to start the season on Thursday, versus Holmes.

No. 3: Harlan Hawks

Ranked third in Week 5

The 6-0 Hawks handled Stevens over the weekend, 42-7. They get Sotomayor on Friday night.

No. 2: Johnson Jaguars

Ranked second in Week 5

...and they're getting consideration for the top spot, too! The Jaguars were big winners Saturday night, taking Brandeis back to .500 with a 46-20 victory. The Jags are 5-0 and get Clark on Friday night; the Cougar are 4-2 and have won three in a row.

No. 1: Reagan Rattlers

Ranked first in Week 5

Yes, still.

The powerhouse Rattlers took care of business against lowly LEE, winning 59-0 and keeping their playmaking thrusters humming on both sides of the ball. Reagan is 5-0 and gets the 3-3 Madison Mavericks on Saturday afternoon.

---

Those are my top five and not everybody will agree, but that's half the fun! And be sure and follow our high school coverage at kens5.com/sports.

>MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!