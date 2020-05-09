KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 4-5, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Scoreboard
Friday, September 4
Aransas Pass 14, Carizzo Springs 7
Splendora 9, Boerne 37
La Grange 23, Canyon Lake 61
Navarro 19, La Vernia 28
Pleasanton 3, Poteet 16
Devine 49, Uvalde 48
Jarrell 14, Fredericksburg 54
Wimberly 33, Cuero 14
Burnet 29, Gonzales 21
Hondo 41, Luling 12
Calallen 56, Jourdanton 35
Marion 24, Goliad 23
Lytle 14, Natalia 26
Rocksprings 30, Dilley 20
Refugio 41, George West 12
Three Rivers 27, Nixon-Smiley 21
Poth 58, Falls City 0
Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6
Saturday, September 5
Woodville @ Karnes City, 7 PM
