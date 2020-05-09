x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

HS Football

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 4-5, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Scoreboard

Friday, September 4

Aransas Pass 14, Carizzo Springs 7

Splendora 9, Boerne 37

La Grange 23, Canyon Lake 61

Navarro 19, La Vernia 28

Pleasanton 3, Poteet 16

Devine 49, Uvalde 48

Jarrell 14, Fredericksburg 54

Wimberly 33, Cuero 14

Burnet 29, Gonzales 21

Hondo 41, Luling 12

Calallen 56, Jourdanton 35

Marion 24, Goliad 23

Lytle 14, Natalia 26

Rocksprings 30, Dilley 20

Refugio 41, George West 12

Three Rivers 27, Nixon-Smiley 21

Poth 58, Falls City 0

Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6

Saturday, September 5

Woodville @ Karnes City, 7 PM

Photo galleries

Poteet holds Pleasanton to lone field goal en route to victory

1 / 31
David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Canyon Lake hangs 61 points on La Grange in rout

1 / 36
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Poth wrecks Falls City, 58-0

1 / 35
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Boerne beats Splendora on gridiron

1 / 32
Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

MORE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COVERAGE FROM KENS 5:

Related Articles