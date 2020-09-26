x
HS Football

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 24-26, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Thursday, September 24

Fredericksburg 25, Boerne 24

Randolph 48, San Antonio Christian 0

McCamey 41, Cole 7 

Friday, September 25

Hyde Park 26, Holy Cross 49

Jarrell 22, Gonzales 67

Sacred Heart 16, St. Joseph 21

Floresville 25, Antonian 48

Clemens 7, Austin Westlake 53

New Braunfels Canyon 28, Medina Valley 7

New Braunfels 35, San Marcos 31

Cedar Creek 2, Seguin 48

Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 45

Life Christian 26, Steele 14

Kerrville Tivy 0, Dripping Springs 14

Southwest Legacy 23, Victoria East 28

La Vernia 14, Sinton 20

King 6, Pleasanton 26

Wimberly 43, Somerset 0

Giddings 17, Navarro 21

Bandera 6, Comfort 63

Carrizo Springs 19, Robstown 0

Devine 49, Luling 0

Jourdanton 42, Marion 13

Lytle 14, Poteet 26

Dilley 15, Karnes City 20

George West 28, Natalia 31

Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21

Stockdale 0, Poth 54

Geneva 27, Central Catholic 42

Saturday, September 26

Uvalde vs. Cuero, 6 p.m.

Geneva vs. Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Photo galleries

Randolph routs SA Christian for major 48-0 victory

Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Antonian hangs nearly 50 points on Floresville en route to win

David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

New Braunfels knocks off San Marcos, 35-31

Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

