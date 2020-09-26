KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 24-26, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, September 24
Fredericksburg 25, Boerne 24
Randolph 48, San Antonio Christian 0
McCamey 41, Cole 7
Friday, September 25
Hyde Park 26, Holy Cross 49
Jarrell 22, Gonzales 67
Sacred Heart 16, St. Joseph 21
Floresville 25, Antonian 48
Clemens 7, Austin Westlake 53
New Braunfels Canyon 28, Medina Valley 7
New Braunfels 35, San Marcos 31
Cedar Creek 2, Seguin 48
Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 45
Life Christian 26, Steele 14
Kerrville Tivy 0, Dripping Springs 14
Southwest Legacy 23, Victoria East 28
La Vernia 14, Sinton 20
King 6, Pleasanton 26
Wimberly 43, Somerset 0
Giddings 17, Navarro 21
Bandera 6, Comfort 63
Carrizo Springs 19, Robstown 0
Devine 49, Luling 0
Jourdanton 42, Marion 13
Lytle 14, Poteet 26
Dilley 15, Karnes City 20
George West 28, Natalia 31
Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21
Stockdale 0, Poth 54
Geneva 27, Central Catholic 42
Saturday, September 26
Uvalde vs. Cuero, 6 p.m.
Geneva vs. Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
