KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 18, 2020

Boerne lost a close game to Sweetwater, Jourdanton won, Blanco blew out Bandera, and La Vernia took down Gonzales. Check scores and highlights from around the area!

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Scoreboard

Friday, September 18

Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35

La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16

Devine 30, Pleasanton 7

Beeville 34, Somerset 13

Comfort 34, Uvalde 21

Jourdanton 38, Canyon Lake 24

Wimberly 21, Fredericksburg 20

Cuero 42, Navarro 21

Blanco 61, Bandera 6

Hondo 49, Marion 17

Lytle 39, Luling 28

Randolph 62, Brazos 14

Sinton 41, Poteet 7

Poth 62, Dilley 0

George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0

Karnes City 20, Odem 31

Natalia 20, Stockdale 21

Ingleside 28, Carrizo Springs 20

Photo galleries

PHOTO GALLERY: Blanco Panthers rout Bandera Bulldogs

1 / 41
Dan Dunn dunnimages.com / Special to Kens5.com
Blanco won by a score of 61-6.

PHOTO GALLERY: La Vernia Bears beat Gonzales Apaches 47-16

1 / 36
Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com
The La Vernia Bears get the 47-16 Homecoming victory over the Gonzales Apaches on Friday night, September 18, 2020, at Bear Stadium in La Vernia, TX.

PHOTO GALLERY: Randolph blows out Brazos

1 / 38
David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com
Randolph dominated, 62-14.

