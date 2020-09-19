KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Scoreboard
Friday, September 18
Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35
La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16
Devine 30, Pleasanton 7
Beeville 34, Somerset 13
Comfort 34, Uvalde 21
Jourdanton 38, Canyon Lake 24
Wimberly 21, Fredericksburg 20
Cuero 42, Navarro 21
Blanco 61, Bandera 6
Hondo 49, Marion 17
Lytle 39, Luling 28
Randolph 62, Brazos 14
Sinton 41, Poteet 7
Poth 62, Dilley 0
George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0
Karnes City 20, Odem 31
Natalia 20, Stockdale 21
Ingleside 28, Carrizo Springs 20
