HS Football

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 11-12, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Scoreboard

Friday, September 11

Boerne 30, Burnet 7

La Vernia 28, La Grange 32

Jourdanton 35, Pleasanton 7

Sealy 45, Somerset 6

Uvalde 6, Hondo 45

Canyon Lake 46, Beeville 35

Gonzales 6, Fredericksburg 46

Cuero 0, Yoakum 27

Needville 27, Navarro 45

Wimberly 28, Lampasas 57

Llano 52, Bandera 0

Poteet 42, Carrizo Springs 7

Randolph 20, Devine 34

La Pryor 6, Lytle 61

Comfort 37, Marion 14

Dilley 8, Natalia 57

George West 28, Goliad 20

Karnes City 7, Poth 68

Stockdale 28, Nixon-Smiley 17

