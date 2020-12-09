KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 11-12, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Scoreboard
Friday, September 11
Boerne 30, Burnet 7
La Vernia 28, La Grange 32
Jourdanton 35, Pleasanton 7
Sealy 45, Somerset 6
Uvalde 6, Hondo 45
Canyon Lake 46, Beeville 35
Gonzales 6, Fredericksburg 46
Cuero 0, Yoakum 27
Needville 27, Navarro 45
Wimberly 28, Lampasas 57
Llano 52, Bandera 0
Poteet 42, Carrizo Springs 7
Randolph 20, Devine 34
La Pryor 6, Lytle 61
Comfort 37, Marion 14
Dilley 8, Natalia 57
George West 28, Goliad 20
Karnes City 7, Poth 68
Stockdale 28, Nixon-Smiley 17
