KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 8-10, 2020

Thursday, Oct. 8
Floresville 39, Southwest Legacy 40
Churchill 38, Jay 21
Warren 14, Stevens 45
Friday, Oct. 9
Alamo Heights 27, Moe & Gene Johnson 20
San Antonio Christian 10, Antonian 49
Boerne Champion 14, Harker Heights 20
Brandeis 35, MacArthur 7
Steele 24, East Central 6
Judson 37, New Braunfels 14
Smithson Valley 24, Wagner 27
Southside 33, Somerset 0
Kyle Lehman 26, Southwest 20
Harlan 7, Taft 28
San Marcos 3, Lake Travis 58
Pleasanton 20, Boerne 45
Uvalde 22, La Vernia 49
LBJ 21, Canyon Lake 14
Burnet 21, Fredericksburg 6
La Grange 27, Cuero 38
Gonzales 31, Giddings 47
Eastside Memorial 0, Navarro 94
Wimberley 88, Manor New Tech 0
Crystal City 22, Bandera 19
Carrizo Springs 21, Devine 63
Pearsall 0, Hondo 52
Marion 41, Cotulla 34
Cole 0, Jourdanton 51
Randolph 20, Lytle 21
Poth 49, George West 10
Natalia 43, Nixon-Smiley 21
The Christian School at Castle Hills 42, St. Gerard Catholic 51
Central Catholic 14, St. Thomas 31
St. Paul 14, Holy Cross 21
Johnson 42, LEE 7
O’Connor 33, Marshall 36
Shoemaker 56, Tivy 35
Brownsville St. Joseph 49, Geneva 27
John Paul II 35, St. Anthony’s 9