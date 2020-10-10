x
HS Football

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 8-10, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Floresville 39, Southwest Legacy 40

Churchill 38, Jay 21

Warren 14, Stevens 45

Friday, Oct. 9

Alamo Heights 27, Moe & Gene Johnson 20

San Antonio Christian 10, Antonian 49

Boerne Champion 14, Harker Heights 20

Brandeis 35, MacArthur 7

Steele 24, East Central 6

Judson 37, New Braunfels 14

Smithson Valley 24, Wagner 27

Southside 33, Somerset 0

Kyle Lehman 26, Southwest 20

Harlan 7, Taft 28

San Marcos 3, Lake Travis 58

Pleasanton 20, Boerne 45

Uvalde 22, La Vernia 49

LBJ 21, Canyon Lake 14

Burnet 21, Fredericksburg 6

La Grange 27, Cuero 38

Gonzales 31, Giddings 47

Eastside Memorial 0, Navarro 94

Wimberley 88, Manor New Tech 0

Crystal City 22, Bandera 19

Carrizo Springs 21, Devine 63

Pearsall 0, Hondo 52

Marion 41, Cotulla 34

Cole 0, Jourdanton 51

Randolph 20, Lytle 21

Poth 49, George West 10

Natalia 43, Nixon-Smiley 21

The Christian School at Castle Hills 42, St. Gerard Catholic 51

Central Catholic 14, St. Thomas 31

St. Paul 14, Holy Cross 21

Johnson 42, LEE 7

O’Connor 33, Marshall 36

Shoemaker 56, Tivy 35

Brownsville St. Joseph 49, Geneva 27

John Paul II 35, St. Anthony’s 9

Photo galleries

Churchill improves to 2-0 after 38-21 defeat of Jay

1 / 47
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Patriots pounce on Panthers for Thursday night win

1 / 37
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Brandeis limits MacArthur to single TD en route to win

1 / 35
David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Johnson downs LEE on the gridiron

1 / 25
Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Wagner edges Smithson Valley, 27-24

1 / 32
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Judson rockets past New Braunfels for W

1 / 46
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com
Judson Rockets at New Braunfels Unicorns

