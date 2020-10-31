KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 29-31, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, October 29
Alamo Heights 30, Medina Valley 0
Wagner 19, New Braunfels 36
Clark 26, Stevens 21
Jefferson 0, Lanier 12
Friday, October 30
Boerne Champion 27, Tivy 7
Sam Houston 20, Brackenridge 26
Warren 20, Brennan 14
Burbank 28, Edison 27
Clemens 14, Steele 21
Judson 48, East Central 13
Floresville 33, Lockhart 28
Harlandale 6, Veterans Memorial 40
Memorial 48, Kennedy 14
MacArthur 21, LEE 27
Reagan 38, Madison 14
Seguin 41, New Braunfels Canyon 49
San Marcos 28, Austin 56
Southwest Legacy 41, Rio Grande City 20
Boerne 40, La Vernia 32
Pleasanton 27, Somerset 29
Lampasas 40, Canyon Lake 34
Cuero 27, Smithville 29
Navarro 58, Houston Christian 14
Hondo 56, Bandera 14
Crystal City 0, Carrizo Springs 41
Pearsall 0, Devine 41
Jourdanton 49, Lytle 21
Marion 21, Randolph 35
Nixon-Smiley 26, Dilley 7
George West 27, Stockdale 33
Natalia 62, Karnes City 20
St. John XXIII College Prep 16, Antonian 42
Holmes 21, Jay 13
San Antonio Christian 13, Concordia Lutheran 43
Navasota 47, Gonzales 36
Geneva 26, Brentwood Christian 27
Taylor 13, Fredericksburg 55