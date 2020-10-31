x
HS Football

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 29-31, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, October 29

Alamo Heights 30, Medina Valley 0

Wagner 19, New Braunfels 36

Clark 26, Stevens 21

Jefferson 0, Lanier 12

Friday, October 30

Boerne Champion 27, Tivy 7

Sam Houston 20, Brackenridge 26

Warren 20, Brennan 14

Burbank 28, Edison 27

Clemens 14, Steele 21

Judson 48, East Central 13

Floresville 33, Lockhart 28

Harlandale 6, Veterans Memorial 40

Memorial 48, Kennedy 14

MacArthur 21, LEE 27

Reagan 38, Madison 14

Seguin 41, New Braunfels Canyon 49

San Marcos 28, Austin 56

Southwest Legacy 41, Rio Grande City 20

Boerne 40, La Vernia 32

Pleasanton 27, Somerset 29

Lampasas 40, Canyon Lake 34

Cuero 27, Smithville 29

Navarro 58, Houston Christian 14

Hondo 56, Bandera 14

Crystal City 0, Carrizo Springs 41

Pearsall 0, Devine 41

Jourdanton 49, Lytle 21

Marion 21, Randolph 35

Nixon-Smiley 26, Dilley 7

George West 27, Stockdale 33

Natalia 62, Karnes City 20

St. John XXIII College Prep 16, Antonian 42

Holmes 21, Jay 13

San Antonio Christian 13, Concordia Lutheran 43

Navasota 47, Gonzales 36

Geneva 26, Brentwood Christian 27

Taylor 13, Fredericksburg 55

