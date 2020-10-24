KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 22-24, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, October 22
Boerne 23, Somerset 13
Randolph 27, Cotulla 14
Lytle 28, Cole 20
Poteet 29, Marion 22
Johnson 19, Brandeis 7
Churchill 28, Clark 7
Southwest Legacy 17, Southwest 14
Friday, October 23
Alamo Heights 28, Floresville 17
Stevens 0, Brennan 24
Smithson Valley 34, Clemens 7
East Central 7, Wagner 54
Kyle Lehman 7, Harlandale 32
Reagan 66, LEE 0
Roosevelt 43, MacArthur 28
Steele 22, New Braunfels 21
Veterans Memorial 14, Seguin 47
Lockhart 3, Tivy 17
New Braunfels Canyon 21, Dripping Springs 48
Hays 35, San Marcos 7
Uvalde 7, Pleasanton 30
Canyon Lake 20, Fredericksburg 14
Navasota 21, Cuero 38
Wimberley 22, Navarro 24
Devine 63, Bandera 0
Carrizo Springs 22, Pearsall 17
St. Michael’s 34, Geneva 12
Antonian 28, St. Thomas 35
Medina Valley 7, Boerne Champion 27
St. Pius X 27, Central Catholic 28
Jay 10, Warren 41
St. Dominic Savio 21, San Antonian Christian 38
Gonzales 25, La Grange 49
Saturday, October 24
Holmes vs. Madison, 7:00 p.m.
Marshall vs. Taft, 7:00 p.m.
O'Connor vs. Harlan, 7:00 p.m.
Dilley vs. George West, 7:00 p.m.
Karnes City vs. Nixon-Smiley, 7:00 p.m.