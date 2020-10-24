x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

HS Football

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 22-24, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Thursday, October 22

Boerne 23, Somerset 13

Randolph 27, Cotulla 14

Lytle 28, Cole 20

Poteet 29, Marion 22

Johnson 19, Brandeis 7

Churchill 28, Clark 7

Southwest Legacy 17, Southwest 14

Friday, October 23

Alamo Heights 28, Floresville 17

Stevens 0, Brennan 24

Smithson Valley 34, Clemens 7

East Central 7, Wagner 54

Kyle Lehman 7, Harlandale 32

Reagan 66, LEE 0

Roosevelt 43, MacArthur 28

Steele 22, New Braunfels 21

Veterans Memorial 14, Seguin 47

Lockhart 3, Tivy 17

New Braunfels Canyon 21, Dripping Springs 48

Hays 35, San Marcos 7

Uvalde 7, Pleasanton 30

Canyon Lake 20, Fredericksburg 14

Navasota 21, Cuero 38

Wimberley 22, Navarro 24

Devine 63, Bandera 0

Carrizo Springs 22, Pearsall 17

St. Michael’s 34, Geneva 12

Antonian 28, St. Thomas 35

Medina Valley 7, Boerne Champion 27

St. Pius X 27, Central Catholic 28

Jay 10, Warren 41

St. Dominic Savio 21, San Antonian Christian 38

Gonzales 25, La Grange 49

Saturday, October 24

Holmes vs. Madison, 7:00 p.m.

Marshall vs. Taft, 7:00 p.m.

O'Connor vs. Harlan, 7:00 p.m.

Dilley vs. George West, 7:00 p.m.

Karnes City vs. Nixon-Smiley, 7:00 p.m.

Photo galleries

Reagan demolishes LEE, 66-0

1 / 33
David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Steele slips past New Braunfels

1 / 38
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Roosevelt outlasts MacArthur in shootout

1 / 33
Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Smithson Valley holds Clemens to lone TD en route to victory

1 / 33
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Southwest Legacy slips past Southwest, 17-14

1 / 46
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Johnson beats Brandeis to kick off this week's prep football action

1 / 31
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

More coverage from KENS 5:

Related Articles