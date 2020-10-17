KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 15-17, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, October 15
Judson 34, Clemens 28
Harlan 35, Marshall 21
Medina Valley 24, Southwest 7
Friday, October 16
Austin Achieve Public Schools 7, Navarro Panthers 82
Alamo Heights 14, New Braunfels Canyon 24
Brandeis 39, Clark 6
Madison 27, Churchill 13
Tivy 28, East Central 31
Southside 14, Floresville 13
MacArthur 7, Johnson 49
Austin Westlake 56, San Marcos 0
Del Rio 8, Southwest Legacy 11
Boerne 30, Uvalde 6
La Vernia 35, Somerset 17
Fredericksburg 13, LBJ 35
Cuero 31, Giddings 35
Bandera 7, Carrizo Springs 28
Hondo 41, Devine 26
Lytle 29, Cotulla 27
Jourdanton 41, Randolph 20
Poteet 56, Cole 13
Stockdale 30, Dilley 8
Nixon-Smiley 2, Poth 54
Geneva 28, Regents School of Austin 56
Antonian 44, St. Piux X 21
Holy Cross 27, Sacred Heart 14
Jay 7, Stevens 20
Smithville 43, Gonzales 15
St. Anthony’s 0, Brentwood Christian 24
Taylor-Canyon Lake: Cancelled
Pearsall-Crystal City: Cancelled
Saturday, October 17
Brennan vs. Reagan, 7:00 p.m.
Holmes vs. Warren, 7:00 p.m.
LEE vs. Roosevelt, 7:00 p.m.
Taft vs. O'Connor, 7:00 p.m.