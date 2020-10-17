x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 15-17, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, October 15

Judson 34, Clemens 28 

Harlan 35, Marshall 21

Medina Valley 24, Southwest 7

Friday, October 16

Austin Achieve Public Schools 7, Navarro Panthers 82

Alamo Heights 14, New Braunfels Canyon 24

Brandeis 39, Clark 6

Madison 27, Churchill 13

Tivy 28, East Central 31

Southside 14, Floresville 13

MacArthur 7, Johnson 49

Austin Westlake 56, San Marcos 0

Del Rio 8, Southwest Legacy 11

Boerne 30, Uvalde 6

La Vernia 35, Somerset 17

Fredericksburg 13, LBJ 35

Cuero 31, Giddings 35

Bandera 7, Carrizo Springs 28

Hondo 41, Devine 26

Lytle 29, Cotulla 27

Jourdanton 41, Randolph 20

Poteet 56, Cole 13

Stockdale 30, Dilley 8

Nixon-Smiley 2, Poth 54

Geneva 28, Regents School of Austin 56

Antonian 44, St. Piux X 21

Holy Cross 27, Sacred Heart 14

Jay 7, Stevens 20

Smithville 43, Gonzales 15

St. Anthony’s 0, Brentwood Christian 24

Taylor-Canyon Lake: Cancelled

Pearsall-Crystal City: Cancelled

Saturday, October 17

Brennan vs. Reagan, 7:00 p.m.

Holmes vs. Warren, 7:00 p.m.

LEE vs. Roosevelt, 7:00 p.m.

Taft vs. O'Connor, 7:00 p.m.

Harlan Hawks deliver first loss of the season to Marshall Rams, 35-21

Miguel Esparza

Judson Rockets run past Clemens Buffaloes, 34-28

Antonio Morano, Photojournalist / Kens5 & Kens5.com
Despite a slow start, the Judson Rockets ran past the Clemens Buffaloes, 34-28, on Thursday night, October 15, 2020 at D.W. Rutledge Stadium.

New Braunfels Canyon defeats Alamo Heights

Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com
Alamo Heights Mules at NB Canyon Cougars

Brandeis bests Clark on the gridiron

Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Madison bests Churchill, 27-13

David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

