KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 1-2, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, October 1

Churchill 19, Alamo Heights 7

Stevens 42, Holmes 20

Johnson 35, O'Conner 21

Veterans Memorial 33, Glenn 13

Wimberly 45, Alice 13

Friday, October 2

San Angelo 0, Clemens 35

Judson 0, Desoto 37

Lockhart 25,  San Marcos 26

Hyde Park 19, Geneva 32

St.Gerard Catholic 13, Sacred Heart 50

St. Anthony's 6, Regents School of Austin 44

Holy Cross 14, Antonian 42

MacArthur 0, Boerne Champion 55

New Braunfels Canyon 35, Clark 7

East Central 20, Roosevelt 27

Southwest 21, Floresville 45

Smithson Valley 31, Madison 6

Southwest Legacy 7, Medina Valley 23

Seguin 20, New Braunfels 35 

Southside 14, Rockport-Fulton 7

Warren 21, Taft 14

Kerrville Tivy 0, Calallen 28

La Vernia 55, Pearsall 6

Pleasanton 55, H.M. King 7

Somerset 30, Tuloso-Midway 26

Canyon Lake 40, Blanco 41

Manor New Tech 0, Navarro 81

Hondo 20, Comfort 34

Poteet 21, Jourdanton 45

Marion 27, Lytle 7

Cole 0, Randolph 41

Karnes City 32, Banquette 6

Natalia 19, Odem 7

Uvalde 33, Ingleside 40

Central Catholic 42, San Antonio Christian 24

Saturday, October 3

Harlan vs. Brandeis

Brennan vs. Jay

Marshal vs. LEE

Steele vs. Reagan

Photo galleries

Alamo Heights held to lone TD in loss to Churchill

Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Smithson Valley holds Madison to pair of field goals en route to victory

David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

New Braunfels defeats Seguin in Friday night gridiron action

Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Johnson defeats O'Connor, 35-21, in Thursday night matchup

Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

