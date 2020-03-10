KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 1-2, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, October 1
Churchill 19, Alamo Heights 7
Stevens 42, Holmes 20
Johnson 35, O'Conner 21
Veterans Memorial 33, Glenn 13
Wimberly 45, Alice 13
Friday, October 2
San Angelo 0, Clemens 35
Judson 0, Desoto 37
Lockhart 25, San Marcos 26
Hyde Park 19, Geneva 32
St.Gerard Catholic 13, Sacred Heart 50
St. Anthony's 6, Regents School of Austin 44
Holy Cross 14, Antonian 42
MacArthur 0, Boerne Champion 55
New Braunfels Canyon 35, Clark 7
East Central 20, Roosevelt 27
Southwest 21, Floresville 45
Smithson Valley 31, Madison 6
Southwest Legacy 7, Medina Valley 23
Seguin 20, New Braunfels 35
Southside 14, Rockport-Fulton 7
Warren 21, Taft 14
Kerrville Tivy 0, Calallen 28
La Vernia 55, Pearsall 6
Pleasanton 55, H.M. King 7
Somerset 30, Tuloso-Midway 26
Canyon Lake 40, Blanco 41
Manor New Tech 0, Navarro 81
Hondo 20, Comfort 34
Poteet 21, Jourdanton 45
Marion 27, Lytle 7
Cole 0, Randolph 41
Karnes City 32, Banquette 6
Natalia 19, Odem 7
Uvalde 33, Ingleside 40
Central Catholic 42, San Antonio Christian 24
Saturday, October 3
Harlan vs. Brandeis
Brennan vs. Jay
Marshal vs. LEE
Steele vs. Reagan