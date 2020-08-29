KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | August 27-29, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Scoreboard
Thursday, August 27
Fredericksburg 55, San Angelo Monahans 20
Friday, August 28
Boerne 42, Beeville Jones 22
Nixon-Smiley 43, Bloomington 7
Wimberley 24, Canyon Lake 22
La Vernia 55, Cuero 21
El Campo 35, Gonzales 0
George West 38, Corpus Christi West Oso 3
Hondo 31, Pleasanton 0
Poth 60, Lytle 7
Jourdanton 49, Natalia 24
Poteet 36, Bandera 0
Randolph 28, Harper 8
Refugio 36, Devine 7
Sabinal 24, Dilley 6
Schulenburg 40, Stockdale 0
Uvalde 51, Carrizo Springs 14
Saturday, August 29
Marion @ Karnes City, 7 PM
La Vernia soars past Cuero, 55-21
Wimberley squeaks past Canyon Lake for season-opening victory
Boerne breezes past Beeville, 42-13
