HS Football

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | October 6-8, 2022

Here's what's on tap for South Texas high school football for Week 7.

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Thursday, October 6

Alamo Heights 56, Jefferson 6

Burbank 28, McCollum 21

Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7

Johnson 31, Clark 28

Wagner 61, MacArthur 12

