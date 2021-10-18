Judson High School football head coach Rodney Williams fired mid-season after 2-5 start

Many people in the Converse community are surprised at what they've seen play out at a once powerhouse program in South Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — A mid-season shakeup for the Judson Rockets. Judson ISD tells KENS 5 the district has fired head football coach Rodney Williams.

Williams' firing comes days after the Rockets lost their homecoming game to East Central.

The move has stunned people who live and work in the Converse community, which has supported the once-powerhouse program for several years.

Stores like M&M Donut post the calendars of Judson's athletics teams, including the football schedule on their front window.

"It's a pretty big thing here in Converse and a lot of small businesses support them," Richard Hernandez, a part-time worker at the shop said. He says his daughter graduated from Judson High School.

Williams was promoted to head coach from the offensive coordinator role in 2019.

Judson ISD sent KENS 5 a statement, saying:

“Judson ISD extends its sincere gratitude for the work and service that Coach Rodney Williams has done for the student athletes and football program at Judson HS as the head football coach. Although it was a difficult decision, the District has chosen to move in a different direction regarding the program. Coach Joel Call has been named as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. A search for a new head football coach will commence in the off-season.”

People like Hernandez want to see the team do well—but he thinks Williams deserved additional time at the helm.

“I hope they can get back on their feet and win a couple more games and bounce back,” Hernandez said.

The district tells KENS 5 neither the superintendent or athletic director were available for an interview.