'We’re ready to show out': New coach takes the reins at Johnson

The team finished 10-1 last season, including a sterling 8-0 recording in district play.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s not often that a team sees a transition period following an unbeaten regular season. But that's what's in store for the Johnson Jaguars, whose sideline will be patrolled by a new head coach in 2022.

T.P. Miller takes the reins of the Jaguars following the departure of coach Mark Soto to Judson. Soto is a Judson alum, so his departure isn’t shell-shocking, but it leaves Miller with big expectations in his maiden voyage as head coach at Johnson.

Miller isn’t an unknown at Johnson, having been promoted from defensive coordinator. But his style as the head coach will be focused on the relationships with his players.

“Student-driven,” says Miller of his coaching style. “It’s all about building relationships with the student athletes and instilling these life lessons into them. And that’s what sports is meant for.”

“Coach Miller is really an encouraged, not discouraged kind of coach,” says senior linebacker Brenden Munguia. “He’s really inspiring.”

Offensively the Jaguars are converting wide receiver Ty Hawkins to quarterback, and hope to capitalize on his athleticism as both a runner and passer.

Helping Hawkins will be all-district wide receiver Alex Tavarez, who totaled 12 TD receptions last fall.

Week 1 should provide plenty of motivation for Johnson, as they’ll take on their old coach Mark Soto and the Judson Rockets Saturday at the Alamodome.

“We’re ready to show out against that team and bring some competitiveness out there,” says offensive lineman Jonny Conway.