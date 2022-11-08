Reagan Rattlers to open season with major test

The team looks to improve on last year's 7-4 campaign.

SAN ANTONIO — The Reagan Rattlers will find out a lot about their 2022 early in the season.

A favorite in District 28-6A, the Rattlers open against another city powerhouse in Smithson Valley Saturday at the Alamodome.

“This first game of the year is our biggest game of the year, because it’s our first game,” says coach Lyndon Hamilton. “And then the next one will be our most important game after that.”

Reagan will host Round Rock in Week 2 before opening up district play.

“We love a challenge, we don’t back down from it,” says senior quarterback Jacob Adkins. “We run to it.”

Both Adkins and sophomore Caleb Cappuccio are vying for the Rattlers' starting quarterback job.

Hamilton was non-committal about naming a starter, but Adkins appears to have the upper hand.

“He’s had an amazing fall camp so far and he had a really good summer. We’ll see where it all ends up, but Jacob is throwing the ball well. His presence as a senior, I really like what we’re seeing out of him.”

Whoever gets the nod at quarterback will feel a lot more comfortable knowing that one of the city’s premier running backs joins them in the backfield.

Senior Carson Green is a bruiser at 5-feet-9, and should see a heavy dose of carries early in the season as the quarterback settles in.

