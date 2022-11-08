Roosevelt plans to ride defense to rebound season

After playing to a .500 record last year, the Rough Riders are hoping for a return to the playoffs in 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — Roosevelt still has a bad taste in their mouth from last season, when they went 5-5 and missed out on the playoffs altogether.

Head coach Matt Carroll is banking on motivation and experience from 2021 to carry forward this fall.

“We felt like it was a good group last year, just felt like it was a little young, Carroll said. “Right now, it’s just hold out maturity and bringing back retention. Picking up where we left off and seeing what we can do with it.”

The Rough Riders are anchored defensively by middle linebacker Roman Salazar, who led District 28-6A in tackles last season. His emergence as the leader of the defense is rubbing off in fall camp.

“In big game situations, I can really trust them,” says Salazar of his teammates.

Salazar has a good running mate in defensive lineman Jussiah Ali, who won Newcomer of the Year in the district last season. With that added year of experience, Roosevelt could go as far as the defense takes them.

“We don’t want to be 50%. We want to be way better than that,” concludes Salazar.

Roosevelt opens the season with non-district tilts against Del Rio and at East Central before hitting 28-6A district play.

