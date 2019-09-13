SAN ANTONIO — As high school football season gets going across the San Antonio area, more teams will move from playing non-district games to district contests. We still had a of non-district game to savor to start Week 3.

At Heroes Stadium, Smithson Valley met Madison in a battle of 1-1 teams, but it was all Rangers on Thursday. Smithson Valley won, 44-0. Both teams will jump into action in tough districts for Week 4. Smithson Valley is in District 26-6A with Judson, Steele and Clemens. Madison is the defending champ in District 27-6A, but teams like Roosevelt, Reagan and others are coming for the crown. Check out the photos from the game below.

In a District 13-5A DI game, Veterans Memorial shut out Lanier at Alamo Stadium, 56-0. Veterans Memorial improved to 2-1 with the win.

The other 5A matchup was another district tilt in 13-5A DI, with Wagner rolling to a 41-6 decision over Sam Houston. The Thunderbirds are also 2-1 with the win.

In District 28-6A, there were two games. A battle of 2-0 teams matched Jay against Brennan. The Bears' offense proved too much, as Brennan tallied a 49-6 win at Gustafson Stadium.

Last, but not least, at Farris Stadium, Taft won an exciting game over Clark, 34-21. Taft improved to 2-1 overall, while Clark fell to 0-3.

