High school football game canceled after several positive coronavirus tests

KENEDY, Texas — After multiple positive coronavirus tests on the Kenedy High School football team, their game against Karnes City this Saturday has been canceled.
In a release from Kenedy Independent School District, they said that three coaches and one player have tested positive for COVID-19. They said that they are working with the administration at Karnes City to possibly reschedule the game.
According to the release, anyone who had purchased a ticket will get a refund shortly. More information on the situation and plan moving forward is expected Friday.
Karnes City, meanwhile, will play Marion this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. instead. They say any tickets purchased by Karnes City fans for the Kenedy game will be honored.