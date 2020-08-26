High school football game canceled after several positive coronavirus tests

Kenedy and Karnes City will not play on Saturday after three coaches and a player at Kenedy tested positive for COVID-19.

KENEDY, Texas — After multiple positive coronavirus tests on the Kenedy High School football team, their game against Karnes City this Saturday has been canceled.

In a release from Kenedy Independent School District, they said that three coaches and one player have tested positive for COVID-19. They said that they are working with the administration at Karnes City to possibly reschedule the game.

As previously stated, the health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Currently we have had three coaches and one player test positive for Covid-19. We have come to a decision to cancel this Saturday's football game with Karnes City. pic.twitter.com/B7ft7rj5w2 — Kenedy ISD (@KenedyISD) August 26, 2020

According to the release, anyone who had purchased a ticket will get a refund shortly. More information on the situation and plan moving forward is expected Friday.