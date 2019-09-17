SAN ANTONIO — Week 3 for many San Antonio area high school football teams provided another opportunity for improvement as the season heats up.

Week 4 marks the start of district games for many teams, including those in District 26-6A and 27-6A, as well as 14-5A DII. Those games on September 19, 20 and 21 might end up being the decisive game in the season for some teams. We have previews for some of those games, such as Clemens vs. Smithson Valley, Judson vs. Steele and Boerne Champion vs. Kerrville Tivy.

First, though, we recap how the top teams in the KENS5.com area rankings performed in Week 3. On the 6A side, district play rolled on for the big schools in Northside ISD, playing in 28-6A. Meanwhile, teams from 26-6A and 27-6A got their last non-district games in, with some surprising results.

In the sub-6A category, every team in our Week 3 Top 10 won its game, setting up some big games for Week 4.

Some other topics for this week’s show include some of the best names in San Antonio high school football and the question of early homecoming games.

KENS5.com producer Cameron Songer and sportswriter David Flores break down all the high school football action from the third week games of 2019 in the San Antonio area. You can listen below, or find us on your favorite podcast app.

If you're looking for more coverage of high school football in San Antonio, you're in the right place. We have a comprehensive preview of the 2019 season, as well as highlights and photos every week.

On game day, KENS 5.com has a high school football scoreboard with live score updates. Save the link if you can’t make it to your favorite team’s game and need to know what’s happening!